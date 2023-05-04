Fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore claim they are the most loyal fanbase in IPL. Well, there is a little to argue when they take the Chinnaswamy Stadium over to support their favourite teams despite not having a title since the inception of IPL. It's the passion and love for the team that drives them and a big example was found when a Swiggy delivery agent was spotted with a bike full of RCB stickers. His bike had the stickers of all the RCB stars including the retired AB de Villiers. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Have a Day Out in Delhi! Cricketer Drops Selfie from Inside Their Car (View Post).

Swiggy Delivery Executive Goes Viral for Covering His Bike With RCB Stickers

Probably the biggest RCB fan ❤ pic.twitter.com/cqVc6jSE64 — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 2, 2023

