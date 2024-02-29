During his visit to India, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was captured on video enjoying a cup of chai from renowned tea stall owner Dolly Chaiwalla. The footage, shared on Instagram, depicts Gates engaging with Chaiwalla while savouring the tea prepared in the vendor's unique style. Sharing the video on Instagram, Gates captioned the video: "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" The viral video has attracted widespread attention online, with many expressing delight at seeing Gates embrace local traditions. The video opens with Gates ordering "One Chai" and goes on to show Dolly Chaiwalla's unique way of preparing the beverage. The final shot of the video shows Gates enjoying the cup of tea with a text that says, "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha." Bill Gates Visits Microsoft India Development Centre in Hyderabad.

Bill Gates' Tea Break with Dolly Chaiwalla

