Lisa's fame is limitless! The BLACPINK star shines again as her 'MONEY' video crosses the 600 million views mark on YouTube! With this, her exclusive performance video becomes the fastest K-Pop video by a female solo diva to hit that mark. 'MONEY' released in September 2021 and hit another record earlier. It was the only performance video that hit 500 million views in just 172 days. Anne Hathaway Drops Stylish Pics With Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa from an Event in Paris!

