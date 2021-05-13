Blackpink's Lalisa Manoban, who goes by the stage name Lisa, goes without a doubt she is one of the most popular K-Pop artists ever known. Blackpink's Lalisa Manoban is all over Twitter today as K-Pop fans nominate her for #100MostBeautifulWomen2021

View Hot Pics and Videos of Blackpink's Lalisa Manoban:

- Celine Paris Men’s Fashion Week (June 2019) - Celine Paris Fashion Week (September 2019) - Prada Fashion Show WomensWear FW20 in Milan (February 2020) I nominate #LalisaManoban of @BLACKPINK as #100mostbeautifulwomen2021 #TBworld2021 pic.twitter.com/7HYXoEGI7g — Lapiz💜Lalisa🍦🐈 (@LapizLalisa) May 12, 2021

Blackpink's Lalisa Manoban

Beautiful

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)