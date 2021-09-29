Mumbai, September 29: Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg delivered a passionate speech calling out inaction of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on climate change. Asserting that the last 30 years of climate action had amounted to "blah, blah, blah", Greta Thunberg said the politicians only delivered "empty words and promises". Watch her speech at the Youth4Climate conference in Milan below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Jazeera English (@aljazeeraenglish)

