Brett Cooper is pregnant! The popular American conservative political commentator, YouTuber and actress is expecting her first child with husband Alex Tombul, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The couple who married in April 2024 shared the heartwarming news via Instagram, where the 23-year-old posted beautiful photos revealing her baby bump alongside Alex. In the Instagram post, the former host of The Comments Section with Brett Cooper produced by The Daily Wire, Brett Cooper writes, "Surprise!! Growing more than just baby cows right now!!! 👶🏻🐮🎉 We are SO excited, and thank you to everyone in Phoenix who was there to help us celebrate our “special guest” lol!!!!" Known for her bold commentary and growing presence online, Brett’s pregnancy announcement has quickly captured the attention of her followers. As the pair prepare to embrace parenthood, well-wishers from around the world are flooding the comments with love and congratulations. Stay tuned for more updates on Brett Cooper’s journey to motherhood and all the sweet moments she shares along the way. 'What Is a Woman?' Where To Watch Online for Free: Viral Documentary by Matt Walsh Celebrates Its Anniversary.

Brett Cooper Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Husband Alex Tombul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Cooper (@imbrettcooper)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)