Billionaire businessman, Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk is a man of few words and many memes. And one topic he does not mince his words is gender identity. After sharing the live streaming link of What Is a Woman?, a documentary on gender and transgender issues by Matt Walsh, a conservative political commentator, Elon Musk continues to engage in gender identity debate with his Twitter followers. He recently shared a meme that showed a pregnant woman asking her doctor, “Is it a boy or a girl?” and to this, the doctor replies, “We'll let the kindergarten teacher decide.” This is a clear dig at many on the left arguing that there is no such concept as gender or gender cannot be assigned at birth based on based on genetillia or phenotypic traits. Elon also replied to one of his followers, writing, “Kids who are so young they think Santa is literally true obviously cannot understand the concept of “gender.”

Elon Musk Engages in Gender Identity Debate

Elon Musk Replies to a Follower!

Kids who are so young they think Santa is literally true obviously cannot understand the concept of “gender” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)