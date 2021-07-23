Members of the South Korean boy band, BTS have been appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations And Culture. And the septet—composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were congratulated by WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter.

Check Out WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's Tweet for BTS:

Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world. https://t.co/L2xElXsXWE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 21, 2021

