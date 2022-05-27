The K-pop boy band BTS will head towards New York, next week to meet US President Joe Biden. The White House announced the news about the special meeting. The septet will talk about Asian hate crimes and disinformation. Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated and it's high time to take action against the issue. Bangtan Boys will also celebrate the Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month, which is marked at the end of May. ARMY is super happy about the breaking news. BTS and Guinness World Records: V aka Kim Taehyung's Instagram Followers, K-Pop Band's Place in GWR 2022 Hall of Fame & More!

Take A Look:

K-pop supergroup BTS is coming to the White House next week pic.twitter.com/muC8CJyOeQ — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) May 26, 2022

