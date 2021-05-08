BTS Earns 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nomination For 'Break the Silence: The Movie'

@BTS_twt Alert your ARMY 🧈 Break the Silence is nominated for Best Musical Documentary at the #MTVAwards! Vote on @MTV’s Instagram story on MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/fCtBaNW5IT — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 7, 2021

K-Pop ARMYs So Thrilled!

ARMYS Good news! Break The Silence: The Movie is nominated for Best Music Documentary at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021. This is an another huge history for them.Let’s show our great support. BTS STAY ON TOP I vote #BTSARMY for #BestFanArmy at the 2021 #iHeartAwards︎ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uVwe5yqbwc — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱ Ninong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) May 8, 2021

They Are Excited to Vote!

BTS Break The Silence the movie is nominated for Best Documentary at 2021 MTV movie & TV awards As it should YES very well deserved It's fan voting that will start on 10 May and ends on 11 May on MTV IG story — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬🧈(slow)📚 (@zergdouniot7) May 7, 2021

