Good News for the BTS ARMY. BigHit Music released a statement on the fan community platform Weverse, informing about BTS’ RM and Jin’s health update. Both the boys have fully recovered from COVID-19 and their quarantines concluded today as of January 4 at noon KST. RM and Jin both tested positive on 25th December and have undergone home treatment throughout the duration of their isolation. The announcement comes after SUGA' s release from quarantine on 4th January. BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi Recovers From COVID-19, Big Hit Music Confirms 'His Quarantine Has Concluded' (View Tweet).

Read The Statement Here:

[Notice] BTS RM and Jin’s Full Recovery from COVID-19 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/7WalKiqcWq — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)