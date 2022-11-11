Guess who has won over BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s heart with his sheer talent? A supremely talented 11-year-old artist named Andres Valencia. The 27-year-old K-pop idol who has almost 53 million followers on Instagram, shared an artwork, a portrait drawn by a San Diego, California-based contemporary artist on his Instagram account. V captioned the post writing, “Thank you @andresvalenciaart for this beautiful artwork! Ever since I saw your work, I’ve been such a fan☺️[sic].”

