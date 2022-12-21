A US police officer has captured a photo of a Hercules cargo plane being “buzzed” by a mysterious flying object. He claimed the black craft raced off at incredible speed moments later and “vanished in an instant.” The black cylindrical object is being compared to the white “Tic Tacs” seen by military pilots in recent years. This mystery object is the latest intrigue of all the UFO hunters. View this viral picture below. UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of ‘Strange Phenomenon’.

Cargo Plane ‘Buzzed’ by Mystery UFO

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)