The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) conducted the Class 12th, Term 1 Physics examination for the year 2021-22, and the paper was of moderate difficulty but a little lengthy. According to students, "45 questions are a lot to be solved in 1.5 hours". Soon after the exams, students poured their feelings with hashtag #cbsephysics, about this new arrangement, through hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter.
The Panic Inducing Moment
Me: focusing more on the theory since all the sample papers had 70% theory based questions
Physics paper 055/2/4: pic.twitter.com/viSI5MK06f
— taegularityy ⁷ (@jksthottt) December 10, 2021
Having To Deal With This Is A Bigger Struggle
Me coming back home after physics exam #cbsephysics pic.twitter.com/sciCGy250a
— NANIII????💀✨ (@whokshipra) December 10, 2021
The Pain Is Real
Accurate description of today's physics exam. (Set 055/2/4)#cbseterm1#cbsephysicspic.twitter.com/etEDZQlLog
— 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙫 ♠️ (@pranavv_04) December 10, 2021
Stress Level Are At An All-Time High
Tomorrow, I guess everyone will cry so much that it'll become the worst day of CBSE Class XII students...RIP PHYSICS !! 🥺🙏🏻#cbseterm1#cbsephysics#cbseclass12#cbseboardpic.twitter.com/FpFrl0tX6b
— Sangpu Changsan (@sangpuchangsan7) December 9, 2021
The Real Issue Is Here
When you have to "Think" the Correct Option in Physics Exam!
Meanwhile Think : #CBSE#cbseterm1#cbsephysics#cbseclass12#Physics#Exampic.twitter.com/nRovqiZY07
— Sangpu Changsan (@sangpuchangsan7) December 10, 2021
Motivation Is At An Low All Time
#cbsephysics It's hard to cope with new Pattern of CBSE EXAM 🗂️🗞️📒 .. ..2nd Point to be noted that the time is not enough to manage such a lengthy Paper ⌚😭😥...
How I respond to my family who are expectating to do well enough in exam...@EduMinOfIndia@cbseindia29@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/PB68Z7fjhC
— ◦•●◉✿⚔Ｐｕｎｉｔ⚔☠ (@Brainless_Punit) December 10, 2021
Examination Hall Scenario
Such was the situation when you give the Physics Exam today :#CBSE #cbseterm1 #cbsephysics #cbseclass12 #Physics #Exam pic.twitter.com/bqH345H0Lz
— Sangpu Changsan (@sangpuchangsan7) December 10, 2021
