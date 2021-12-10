The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) conducted the Class 12th, Term 1 Physics examination for the year 2021-22, and the paper was of moderate difficulty but a little lengthy. According to students, "45 questions are a lot to be solved in 1.5 hours". Soon after the exams, students poured their feelings with hashtag #cbsephysics, about this new arrangement, through hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter.

The Panic Inducing Moment

#cbsephysics Me: focusing more on the theory since all the sample papers had 70% theory based questions Physics paper 055/2/4: pic.twitter.com/viSI5MK06f — taegularityy ⁷ (@jksthottt) December 10, 2021

Having To Deal With This Is A Bigger Struggle

The Pain Is Real

Stress Level Are At An All-Time High

Tomorrow, I guess everyone will cry so much that it'll become the worst day of CBSE Class XII students...RIP PHYSICS !! 🥺🙏🏻#cbseterm1#cbsephysics#cbseclass12#cbseboardpic.twitter.com/FpFrl0tX6b — Sangpu Changsan (@sangpuchangsan7) December 9, 2021

The Real Issue Is Here

Motivation Is At An Low All Time

#cbsephysics It's hard to cope with new Pattern of CBSE EXAM 🗂️🗞️📒 .. ..2nd Point to be noted that the time is not enough to manage such a lengthy Paper ⌚😭😥... How I respond to my family who are expectating to do well enough in exam...@EduMinOfIndia@cbseindia29@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/PB68Z7fjhC — ◦•●◉✿⚔Ｐｕｎｉｔ⚔☠ (@Brainless_Punit) December 10, 2021

Examination Hall Scenario

