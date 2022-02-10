The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 board examinations for classes 10th and 12th offline from April 26th. The announcement has generated a meme fest on Twitter as pressurized students are venting out their stress by sharing side-splitting jokes and puns. Furthermore, the exams will be conducted offline, which is a major reason why Twitter is bombarded with pre-exam stress posts. The detailed date sheet of the exams will be released soon on the official site. Till then, just keep calm and enjoy these memes: CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 For Class 10, 12 To Begin From April 26 In Offline Mode.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams Draws Meme Galore

#BoardExams The CBSE board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode from April 26. Students : pic.twitter.com/nkjLcA7f7V — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) February 9, 2022

Current MOOD

No Comments

Students To CBSE

#CBSE announced date for term-2 board exams for Class 10 and 12. Backbenchers : pic.twitter.com/eR9HKmiZsd — Abhay Parouha (@AbhayParouha_) February 9, 2022

That's Funny!

#cbseterm2 #CBSENews #cbseforstudents Students: Covid cases are increasing so the #term2 exams of #CBSE will get postponed or even get cancelled. *schools releasing dates of pre board exams for term 2* -le school teachers to students: pic.twitter.com/g5MnAEZe6I — ISHITA 🇮🇳💫 (@ishitaaa1174) February 5, 2022

