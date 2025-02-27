The nation paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on his martyrdom day, remembering his immense contributions to India’s freedom struggle for independence from the British Raj. A revolutionary, Azad played a crucial role and was instrumental in reorganising the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) and transforming it into the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). His fearless leadership and unwavering dedication to the country’s freedom made him one of the most revered figures in India’s history. Chandra Shekhar Azad was shot in a confrontation by the British police on February 27, 1931, achieving martyrdom while also upholding his vow never to be captured alive by the Britishers. On Chandra Shekhar Azad death anniversary 2025, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to remember the Indian revolutionary with messages, quotes and images.

Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasar Bharati Archives (@pbarchives)

The Fearless Indian Revolutionary

Remembering the fearless revolutionary Chandra Shekhar Azad on his martyrdom day. A true patriot who lived and died for India’s freedom, he remains an eternal inspiration for generations. His courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve continue to ignite the spirit of nationalism. pic.twitter.com/ZbMwkqn99D — Virendra Vashist वीरेन्द्र वशिष्ठ (@VashistVirendra) February 27, 2025

Netizens Remember His Significant Role in India's Freedom

Chandra Shekhar Azad's Martyrdom Day

Paying tribute to one of the greatest revolutionary freedom fighters, Chandrashekhar Azad, on his death anniversary.#ChandrashekharAzad pic.twitter.com/BFWoWCBkF2 — Nabadal Banik (@BJYMNABADAL) February 27, 2025

Great Revolutionary Freedom Fighter

Azad's Legacy Continue To Inspire Generations

Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Punyatithi, a fearless revolutionary whose indomitable spirit ignited the fight for India's freedom. His courage and sacrifice continue to inspire generations in the pursuit of justice and patriotism. pic.twitter.com/wXgB216ewY — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 27, 2025

Heartfelt Tribute To Chandra Shekhar Azad

Tributes to the great Chandra Shekhar Azad Ji on his Punyatithi. His life wasn’t just about fighting for the freedom, it was about inspiring generations to stand strong for their beliefs. His story continues to fuel the spirit of young India. 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jjqHT2Vb1g — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) February 27, 2025

Chandra Shekhar Azad's Death Anniversary

Tributes to the person who remained 'Azad' throughout his life, #ChandraShekharAzad, on his death anniversary. He was the man who inspired Bhagat Singh. His fierce patriotism & courage inspired many to enter the freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/FgiQv1OZTo — Priyank (@dypriyank) February 27, 2025

Salute to the Great Revolutionary

