A shocking video from a government school in Ghodasot village, Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, has gone viral — showing teachers unable to spell simple words like “eleven”, “eighteen”, and “nineteen”. Even the headmaster fumbled with basic English. When students were asked who the Prime Minister or Chief Minister is, none could answer. The clip has sparked outrage, exposing the dire state of rural education. Reports say the District Education Officer verbally told staff to keep journalists out of school premises after the video emerged. When contacted, the DEO confirmed that an enquiry has been launched. Bihar: Education Minister Sunil Kumar Allegedly Shoves Away Woman Teacher Aspirant From Moving Car, Video Surfaces.

Chhattisgarh Govt School Teachers Can’t Spell ‘Eleven’ in Viral Video

