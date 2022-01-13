China, in its attempt to eradicate the deadly Coronavirus, is forcing residents who are COVID-19 suspects to quarantine in specially-made metal boxes. Reportedly, pregnant women, children, and elderly people are cramped up in these boxes if even a single person tests positive in their locality. Amid all these barbaric acts, Beijing prepares to host Winter Olympics next month.

