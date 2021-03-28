Choti Holi 2021 Wishes Take Over Twitter

Happy Choti Holi to all. May all your fear, vices and problems turns to ashes along with holika this year. Special Holi wishes to all liberandus, khangressis and commies too whose asses are on fire since 2014. pic.twitter.com/pN4LFGvJsN — Da_Lying_Lama🇮🇳 (@GoofyOlives) March 28, 2021

Holika Dahan Messages to Spread Positivity

May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Happy Holika Dahan.May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this auspicious day—a very Happy Holika Dahan to you. pic.twitter.com/SWOILUXDCS — Sudha Tiwari (@SudhaTi54194506) March 28, 2021

Evade Negativity on Holika Dahan

Happiness is the most beautiful colour in life which I wish should stay forever with you. Blessed Holika Dahan and Holi... pic.twitter.com/xoouaOAafj — Kajal Kumari ⚕️ (@kajal9123) March 27, 2021

More Holika Dahan Messages on Twitter

Happy Holika Dahan Everyone 🔥🙏🏻💙💝❤️ pic.twitter.com/JZ5oIx0dP6 — KrishnÄ 💞 (@BHARAT__143) March 28, 2021

Happy Holi Wishes

May your inner fire render you Victorious over all evil..#होलिका_दहन Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/zg4hCvoFHV — 𝕭🍀 (@love_myself1020) March 28, 2021

Netizens Spread Happiness on Holi

May this Holi brings you good luck, fortune, success and lots of love. Happy Holi to you & your family. Keep smiling and enjoy the colours.✨ Happy Holi To All Of You 💜#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/6oj789Okly — Nishita Sarma 🎭 (@MyLoveVirat18) March 28, 2021

Watch Video of Holika Dahan 2021 Messages

