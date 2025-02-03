A rare and thrilling encounter took place near Shkotovo in Russia’s Primorye region, where two fearless tigers were seen approaching a car on the road to Neozhidanny Waterfall. The area, known for previous tiger sightings, once again proved to be a hotspot for these majestic predators. Witnesses inside the vehicle watched in awe as the tigers came close, seemingly unbothered by human presence. Such encounters highlight the region’s rich wildlife and the increasing interactions between humans and these big cats. No harm was reported. Boris, Siberian Tiger Travels 200 Km Across Russian Wilderness to Reunite With Former Mate Svetlaya After They Were Separated When 18 Months Old, Adorable Reunion Will Melt Your Heart (View Pic).

2 Tigers Approach Car on Road to Neozhidanny Waterfall in Russia's Primorye

Today, in Russia's Primorye region near Shkotovo, two fearless tigers approached a car on the road to Neozhidanny Waterfall, an area where tigers have been spotted before 🐅 pic.twitter.com/bBt7WC9Qxo — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 3, 2025

