In Russia’s Sikhot-Alin mountains, two orphaned Amur tiger cubs, Boris and Svetlaya, were rescued as fragile infants. Even though they were unrelated, they were raised together in a semi-wild environment. They were carefully prepared by scientists for life in the wild and their contact with humans was limited. When they were 18 months old, the cubs were released into the wilderness, over 100 miles apart, so they could be independent. However, against all odds, Boris made an incredible 200km journey to reunite with Svetlaya. Their reunion in the wild was nothing short of incredible. Six months later, Svetlaya gave birth to a litter of cubs, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Their remarkable story serves as a powerful reminder that love and resilience can transcend species. Video of Elephant Family Sleeping at Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu Goes Viral but It's the Baby Elephant That Steals All the Limelight (Watch).

Amur Tigers, Boris and Svetlaya

