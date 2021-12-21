As winter sets in across North India, the mercury dropped to 3.1 degrees Celcius in Delhi, and netizens could not stop themselves from sharing memes and jokes while simultaneously shivering from the cold. Severe cold waves swept parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh as well. On Twitter, #Coldwave was among the top trending hashtags as Twitterati shared weather updates and posted memes and jokes to take the edge off the winters! Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions Likely Over Parts of UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Till December 21, Says IMD.

#Coldwave Memes And Jokes That Are Trending Online!

Bone-Chilling Memes!

Delhi Winters!!!

So Relevant!

#coldwave trending now Meanwhile me in this situation👀 pic.twitter.com/OniVjFYIjJ — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) December 21, 2021

#Coldwaves In North!

Okay 🥶 Wake me up once winter is gone 😂👇#coldwave#WINTERpic.twitter.com/9Wvpm4irJq — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) December 19, 2021

Early Morning Scenes In North!

#coldwave Temperature drops ❄️ Me to my mom : pic.twitter.com/SHkcSd1Ju5 — Divyansh Khandelwal (@099divyanshk099) December 21, 2021

#Coldwave Starter Pack

Are You Ready For The Cold Wave?

