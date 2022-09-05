A chimpanzee wearing super cool sunglasses and sipping milkshake from a wine glass just like humans will surely help you get over your Monday blues. The chimp in a viral video can be seen sitting on tree bark, dangling one foot over an artificial lake, wearing a straw hat and living the best of his life. The user CreatureArena shared the video on Twitter, which has attracted more than 134k views. WATCH: Chimps Are Just Like Us! Viral Video Shows Chimpanzee Feeding Food to Fish At a Park; Internet is in Awe.

Cool Chimp!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)