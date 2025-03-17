Tiffany Gomas, infamously dubbed the ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ after her dramatic meltdown on an American Airlines flight in 2023, recently shared her surprise upon receiving an email from the airline over two years later. Tiffany’s emotional outburst onboard the flight became viral fodder and was swiftly banned by American Airlines following the incident. In the viral video, she was seen yelling at passengers and crew members, accusing someone of being ‘not real’ before being escorted off the plane. The video spread rapidly across social media, thrusting Gomas into the spotlight, where her mental state was scrutinised. The email which Tiffany shared on her social media, appeared to be a routine customer service message typically addressing general account matters. However, the timing and lack of context left her perplexed. 'Mother F****r Is Not Real': Woman Who Created Ruckus in the American Airlines Flight Apologises for Her Behaviour, Calls It ‘Bad Moment’ (Watch Video).

American Airlines' Latest Email To Tiffany

The Infamous Incident Which Made Her Viral In 2023

The way the whole plane looked back lmao pic.twitter.com/bLiUAN8kuk — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) July 3, 2023

