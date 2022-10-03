The hashtag #CreditSussie has taken over Twitter as netizens shared funny jokes and memes as the Swiss Banking Giant saw a dip in the market. Speculators observed that the bank's future is uncertain. Amid this, Credit Suisse Group AG’s CEO Ulrich Koerner said "the bank is at a “critical moment” as it prepares for its latest overhaul, while stressing the bank’s strength. " As per the reports, Credit Suisse had a market cap of $22.3 billion a year ago. Today, its market value is only $10.4 billion and the shares have fallen 56.2%. Instagram Notes Funny Memes, Jokes and Puns Go Viral on Twitter as IG's New Feature Draws Hilarious Reviews from Netizens.

First Time?

Ah, The Bubble:

Hehehehe:

Hang in There:

Lmao:

Swiss flag after Credit Suisse implodes this week.#CreditSuisse pic.twitter.com/1XA1sgaEAr — Tapish Pandey (@Tapishpandey27) October 3, 2022

