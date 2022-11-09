A beachgoer in the UK discovered a mysterious white blob with a clump of seaweed on the top. Helen Marlow's pet dog, found the huge mass on Marazion beach, near Penzance in Cornwall. She shared pictures of the unknown thing on Facebook, which perplexed internet users. The faceless blob had a consistency of a dried-up cream. As per media reports, "a spokesperson for the Marine Strandings Network later confirmed to Cornwall Live that the strange specimen was the decomposed gut or stomach of a whale." Watch: Strange 'Alien-Like' Creature Spotted In Sydney Streets After Heavy Rainfall, Biologists Left Puzzled!

See Pictures Of The Faceless Specimen Found On UK Beach:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)