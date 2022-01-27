The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, lit up on Georgina Rodriguez's birthday (January 27). The mural was made to celebrate the release of the Spanish model's documentary on Netflix named 'I Am Goergina' which was released today. Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

