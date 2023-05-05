A video has surfaced on social media which shows two crocodiles chasing 3 cheetahs off a waterbuck that they caught only minutes ago. The cheetahs run off before they are able to finish their meal. The video was published on the YouTube channel called Latest Sightings. According to the caption of the video, the incident happened in the Kruger National Park. Bob and Rosa Swart, retired nature lovers came face to face with this incredible scene during their travels. They also shared their experiences with Latest Sightings. The cheetahs try to stand their ground and began hissing at the crocodiles. However, the crocodiles eventually intimated the cheetahs, and they went away from their meal. Snake Tries to Cross Road in Busy Traffic and Escaping Death Narrowly, Chilling Video Surfaces .

Crocodile Vs Cheetah Viral Video

