The finale of Miss World 2021 has already begun today at the San Juan, Puerto Rico. The official handle of Miss world tweeted a picture of the current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh who is performing the 'Prayer' to show support to Ukraine amid the ongoing crises of the country with Russia. The caption of the post reads, "Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs The Prayer as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine. Not a dry eye in the arena". Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Miss India World Manasa Varanasi Participating at 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!

Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs The Prayer as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine. Not a dry eye in the arena 🕯 #mwcandlesforukraine pic.twitter.com/kczI6m8E1u — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

