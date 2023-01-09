A man was caught on camera dancing after stealing cash, a laptop, and goods worth lakhs of rupees in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. The owner of the shop, identified as Vikas Jain, closed the shop and left on Wednesday evening. The next morning, when he returned, he found the locks broken and a laptop, cash, and some documents, among other goods, missing. A complaint was registered, and when police officers skimmed through CCTV footage, they found a dancing thief. Woman Wears Saree to Work Out and Lift Weights At Gym in Viral Video; the Internet is Impressed.

Watch the Hillarious Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swatkat (@swatic12)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)