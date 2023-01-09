A female fitness freak is making rounds on the internet for her unique sense of dressing. The woman, who goes by the name Reena Singh was captured wearing a saree in a gym and working out without discomfort. Reena wore a pink saree and lifted weights, performed push-ups and carried a massive tyre on her head while doing squats. Netizens have a lot to say about the remarkable gyming. Many asked her how she worked out so perfectly while wearing a saree. WATCH: Saree-Cladded Women Play Kabaddi During Chhattisgarh Olympics; Viral Video Receives Praises on the Internet.

Work-Out In Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Singh (@reenasinghfitness)

