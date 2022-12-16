As we still remain engrossed in everything that happened during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, this Brazil supporter has taken his fandom to the next level. 75-year-old dentist Daniel Sbruzzi has just set the world record for the most FIFA World Cup tournaments attended by an individual. Except for Spain in 1982, Daniel has attended every World Cup in the last 44 years! Qatar became his 11th World Cup, and he started off with Argentina in 1987. Check out the pictures of this man below. Lionel Messi's Hometown of Rosario Celebrates After Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Victory (Watch Video).

Daniel's travelled to (almost) every World Cup that’s taken place in the last 44 years https://t.co/26elY646ud — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 16, 2022

