Delhi Police on Tuesday took dig at a Pakistani actress over her tweet regarding unrest in the country after former PM Imran Khan's arrest. The actress Sehar Shinwari in her tweet blamed Narendra Modi and Indian Intelligence agency RAW for the violence in Pakistan. She tweeted "Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice." Delhi Police replied "We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!" Imran Khan Arrest: Ex-Pakistan PM Arrested From Outside Islamabad High Court; Here’s All You Need To Know.

Delhi Police Give Boss Reply to Pakistani Actor

We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023

Check Netizen's Reactions

Delhi Police Zindabad

Delhi Police Zindabad 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/fDxGfoYybG — Durg Singh Rajpurohit (@BarmerDurg) May 9, 2023

Savage Reply

Savage 😂 — Sangam Singh (@SangamSimc) May 9, 2023

Best Reply

Best reply by @DelhiPolice 👏👏 — Sanjeev K Jha (@cinesanjeev) May 9, 2023

