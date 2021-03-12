#DelhiRains Trend On Twitter With Images and Videos:

NCR Wakes Up to Dark Skies

Intense Morning thunderstorm in Rewari with Hails reported from village in Bawal Tehsil ⛈⛈☔☔ My Device Recorded 2mm so far Bands moving furthur into Delhi-NCR#Haryana #DelhiNCR #Delhirains #delhirain pic.twitter.com/JI1slxsQZz — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) March 12, 2021

More Pics of #DelhiRains

Pleasant Morning

Pleasant Morning breeze today. Rain in Delhi NCR#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/fVlW4p6Lhq — Vikram Singh (@VikramS15999280) March 12, 2021

