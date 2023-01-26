A Delta flight attendant is winning hearts all over the internet after a photo of him sitting on the floor, holding hands with an anxious passenger to comfort her during her trip went viral. The incident took place inside a JFK-bound flight. The photo was clicked and shared by Molly Simonson Lee on Facebook. Till now, the viral image has amassed over 12,000 reactions. It has also amassed over 1,200 comments and has been shared over 11,000 times. She wrote, "Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK. This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her. @delta , Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!" (SIC) Heartwarming Video: Man Saves Life of Dog Stuck in Overflowing Water Reservoir, Gets Applause Online.

Delta Flight Attendant Comforts Jittery Passenger:

