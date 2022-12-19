In a heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen saving a dog stuck in an overflowing water reservoir. The 1-minute 29-second video clip shows a man holding a rope and going down the reservoir's wall to rescue the animal that can be seen stuck in the water reservoir. The video shows the dog unable to climb the steep slope in order to get out of it. As the video moves further, the scared dog can be seen walking towards the man as he holds him and climbs to the top safely. Soon after the video wet viral, netizens took to the comments section to shower praises on the man for rescuing the animal safely. Uttar Pradesh: Brave Dog Saves Owner From Snake Attack in Mirzapur, Kills Reptile.

Man Saves Dog Stuck in Overflowing Water Reservoir

Check Netizen’s Reaction:

App ki bt se main sehemat hoon Baaba...... Salman krta hoon appko.....com — Vicky Kumar (@VickyKu24291691) December 15, 2022

Bhai ki himmat aur jazbe ko sallute h aise hi aap sab log bejubaan janwaro ki seva karte rahiye — Aman Gupta (@AmanGup11428153) December 16, 2022

Humanity Is Alive

Great work bro — Shareef Abdulla tamimi Syed (@AsadafrozA) December 15, 2022

God blessed you sir ❤️🙏 — Bapidas (@Bapidas83080857) December 15, 2022

ऐसे ही लोगों से आज इस धरती 🌎 पर इंसानियत ज़िंदा है — Rakesh Goswami (@RakeshGGoswami) December 16, 2022

