19-year-old American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's latest Instagram Post with the caption 'I Love Girls' is causing a meltdown on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter! Why you may ask? Read the caption again. Now, netizens are speculating the "Bad Guy" singer to have come out during the Pride Month 2021. Or it could really be a lovely girls' appreciation post. We just hope Billie isn't queerbaiting, as that would break our hearts just a tiny bit. jk.

That's The Post, You Guys!

Mom, I M Busy!!

LOL

Tea Time

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)