19-year-old American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's latest Instagram Post with the caption 'I Love Girls' is causing a meltdown on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter! Why you may ask? Read the caption again. Now, netizens are speculating the "Bad Guy" singer to have come out during the Pride Month 2021. Or it could really be a lovely girls' appreciation post. We just hope Billie isn't queerbaiting, as that would break our hearts just a tiny bit. jk.

bro?? did billie eilish just come out?? pic.twitter.com/UBiyl1s49S — hunter will miss b99 (@swagmeyers) June 10, 2021

not now mommy has to figure out if billie eilish just came out pic.twitter.com/owfHhlIs6j — ash is not okay at all (@sogohavefun) June 10, 2021

billie eilish after that post pic.twitter.com/pbtBaAa8Ch — david (@touchyasoftly) June 10, 2021

IS BILLIE EILISH JUST TRYING TO APPRECIATE GIRLS??? DID BILLIE EILISH JUST CAME OUT???? WHAT IS HAPPENING CAUSE I DON'T WANNA TAKE IT IN THE WRONG WAY pic.twitter.com/iKkbRvfSQ6 — mădă (@twarriephobic) June 10, 2021

