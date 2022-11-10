Footage of a dog being dragged down a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter has gone viral on social media causing outrage online. In the shocking video, the animal can be seen being pulled down a road in the Erdington area of Birmingham by a woman. Unable to stand due to the speed of the mobility scooter its lead is attached to, the dog is painfully dragged across the concrete. The person who filmed the shocking video from a passing car shouts at the woman to stop but she carries on. RSPCA said that the dog has been seized by the police and is now in their care. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Disturbing Video: Relatives Try to Bury Woman and Her Daughter Alive Over Land Dispute in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Locals Rescue Duo

Watch Shocking Video:

RSPCA Says Dog Now in Police Care:

Hi there, we can confirm the dog has been seized by the police and is now in our care being checked over by a vet. Our enquiries are ongoing so we won't be releasing any further information at this time. Thank you for your concern! — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) November 10, 2022

