In a shocking incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, family members tried to bury a mother and daughter alive over land dispute in Haripuram. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place at Haripuram village in Mandasa mandal of Srikakulam district when the mother-daughter duo tried to prevent the family members from carrying out construction activity in a disputed land. Videos of locals rescuing the two women have now gone viral on social media. As per reports, the two women identified as Kotra Dalamma and Savitri were allegedly attacked by their close relatives. President Droupadi Murmu Walks 2 Km in Puri, Offers Prayers at Jagannath Temple (Watch Video).

Family Members Try To Bury Two Women Alive Over Land Dispute

