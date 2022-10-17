An old video clip of a gigantic sunfish that was posted again recently has gone viral as people stay in awe of the beautiful creatures of the ocean. The video was shot in 2013 by some scuba divers off the coast of Portugal. They encountered the giant sunfish on one of their dives and were seen swimming around the fish, clicking photos and videos of it. The sunfish could weigh up to 5,000 pounds and the one in this video appeared harmless to the divers. Get this viral video of the sunfish below. Doomsday Fish Caught in Mexico! Video of Oarfish with Long Silvery Ribbon Body That's Rumoured To Be Sign of Impending Earthquake Goes Viral.

Check Out The Tweet Below

Divers encounter a giant Ocean Sunfish pic.twitter.com/2c4S2rI3jm — Oceanography (@Oceanographyy) October 14, 2022

