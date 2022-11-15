A heartwarming video of a dog bowing down before Lord Ganesha idol outside a temple is going viral for all the right reasons. In the video, a man can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. The man is also seen holding a pet dog. As the video moves further, the dog, a labrador can be seen lowering its head and touching the ground as the man offers his prayers. People in the comments section claimed that the video was shot at Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir, however, there's no official confirmation about the same. Viral Video: Two Black Panthers Spotted Roaming on Meteorological Research Centre's Campus in Ooty.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pure thrift (@thrifts_grace)

