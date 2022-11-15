In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, two black panthers were spotted roaming freely inside the campus of the Meteorological Research Centre in Ooty. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, the two panthers can be seen roaming freely on the Meteorological Research Centre campus in Ooty. The video was shared by Twitter user Kishore Chandran. The entire incident of black panthers being spotted was captured on the CCTV camera of the campus. Viral Video: Black Panther Climbs Down Tree, Runs Away After Tourists Create Ruckus During Jungle Safari at Pench National Park.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

two Black Panthers spotted roaming inside the campus of Meteorological Research Centre, Ooty, Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/7vn7YTcbwU — Kishore Chandran🇮🇳 (@Kishore36451190) November 13, 2022

