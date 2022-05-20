A female service dog meeting her favourite cartoon character Tigger from the famous cartoon series Winnie The Pooh will definitely brighten your day. The adorable clip has become viral recently, on Twitter and has received many endearing comments from the online users. If you are somebody, who frequently searches dog videos on the net, then watch the clip below. Adorable Video of Little Kiara, the Volley Dog, Playing Volleyball Goes Viral! Netizens Are in Love (View Cute Pics and Clips).

Too Cute!

This is Gloria, a service dog. On a recent trip to Disneyland, she got to meet her favorite character. She's the goodest girl. ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/6Myfi2iAwn — Goodable (@Goodable) May 16, 2022

