Political analyst Christine Fair sparked a social media storm after calling US President Donald Trump a "chutiya" during an interview with journalist Moeed Pirzada. In the viral clip, Fair said, "But, the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this chutiya," before adding, "He Is a chutiya" and bursting into laughter with Pirzada. The video quickly went viral, with netizens reacting with memes and jokes over the use of the "Shudh Hindi" curse word in an English-language discussion. One user wrote, “BREAKING: ‘Ch**tiya’ has officially gone international, India’s most versatile word conquers the world,” while another joked, "Seems like Oxford has a new word to add to its dictionary." Many shared clips highlighted the humorous and unexpected crossover of the term into global discourse. Meaning of 'Bhosadike' in Sanskrit Shows 'Sir, Are You Well?' Is The Viral WhatsApp Message True or Hoax?

'Chutiya Is a Global Word Now', Says User

"Chutiya" is now a global word pic.twitter.com/RRmGb9Hnlo — Gaurav Pradhan 🇮🇳 (@OfficeOfDGP) August 25, 2025

User Says: 'Another Gift From India to The World'

After Kamasutra , another gift from India to the world . Chutiya is a global word now 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/EXKGow1clI — Ashwani Kapoor (@_udtapunjabi) August 26, 2025

User Reacts With Meme

User Shares Meme

'BREAKING: Chtiya Goes International', Writes Another User

😂 BREAKING: “Chut!ya” has officially gone international 🌍 India’s most “versatile” word conquers the world. pic.twitter.com/3kOXGCxTWt — Deshi boy (@THEANYSENA) August 25, 2025

'Oxford Has a New Word to Add', Jokes X User

Seems like Oxford has a new word to add in it's dictionary — Aman Sharma (@amansharma7799) August 25, 2025

User Says, 'Hindi Abuse Enters English, But Embarrassing If Etymology Known'

It is funny and surprising that the abusive word has made entry into English. But it would be embarassing if the foreign users find its etymology. — Sathya 🇮🇳 (@NMoorthy1) August 25, 2025

