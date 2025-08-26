Political analyst Christine Fair sparked a social media storm after calling US President Donald Trump a "chutiya" during an interview with journalist Moeed Pirzada. In the viral clip, Fair said, "But, the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this chutiya," before adding, "He Is a chutiya" and bursting into laughter with Pirzada. The video quickly went viral, with netizens reacting with memes and jokes over the use of the  "Shudh Hindi" curse word in an English-language discussion. One user wrote, “BREAKING: ‘Ch**tiya’ has officially gone international, India’s most versatile word conquers the world,” while another joked, "Seems like Oxford has a new word to add to its dictionary." Many shared clips highlighted the humorous and unexpected crossover of the term into global discourse. Meaning of 'Bhosadike' in Sanskrit Shows 'Sir, Are You Well?' Is The Viral WhatsApp Message True or Hoax?

