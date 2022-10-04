An artist known as Mr Doodle covered his whole mansion right from the plug sockets to the toilet to the stovetop with doodles! Sam Cox spent three years covering his house with monochrome doodles, which is worth approximately 12.51 crore. He shared the pictures of trippy-looking residents on the web, and netizens are impressed with Sam's creative endeavour. The artist lives with his wife Alena, a fellow artist who frequently colours in his works. Artist Creates Mindblowing Optical Illusion By 3D Painting a Woman on Tree Trunk; Viral Video Wows Netizens.

Mr Doodle And His Artwork!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Doodle (@mrdoodle)

Crazy!

So happy and excited to have finally doodled my house. I created the stop motion film myself, it consists of 1857 photographs and the doodles are real, it’s not CGI. We now live in a fully doodled world. Photo by @aluncallender for today’s @thetimes pic.twitter.com/jwqD4sfFiU — Mr Doodle (@itsmrdoodle) October 2, 2022

