Popular American streamer and YouTuber Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm, known as Dr DisRespect, is well-known for his streaming videos and content. He was banned from making money on YouTube after he admitted that his lifetime ban from Twitch four years ago was due to inappropriate messages he sent to a minor. However, after reapplying, YouTube has reportedly lifted the ban. According to reports, the decision was made after recent activities on the channel were closely monitored. The social media platform has allowed him to earn money on the platform again. In a separate incident, Midnight Society, the gaming studio that was co-founded by Dr DisRespect, announced that it is shutting down. The game Deadrop was being developed for 3 years but was never released. View the posts below. Why Was Dr DisRespect Banned From Twitch in 2020? Know Reason Behind American Streamer Guy Beahm's Ban From the Gaming Company.

Dr DisRespect Can Reportedly Earn Money on YouTube

🚨Dr Disrespect Reinstated For YouTube Monetization On The Same Day Midnight Society Announces Shutdown After Over Three Years❗️💰👀 pic.twitter.com/FYa5syImNU — Bestfriend (@BestfriendKick) January 30, 2025

Dr DisRespect’s Monetisation Ban Lifted

YouTube has confirmed that Dr Disrespect was ‘previously suspended from the YouTube Partner Program for violations of our Creator Responsibility policies.’ This marks the first time the platform has acknowledged they had restricted monetization for the streamer pic.twitter.com/vEATft4oEK — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 3, 2025

Midnight Society Announces Shutdown

Midnight Society, the game studio Dr Disrespect co-founded, has shut down Their game Deadrop was in development for 3 years and was never released pic.twitter.com/U9b3CaOqSP — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 30, 2025

