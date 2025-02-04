Popular American streamer and YouTuber Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm, known as Dr DisRespect, is well-known for his streaming videos and content. He was banned from making money on YouTube after he admitted that his lifetime ban from Twitch four years ago was due to inappropriate messages he sent to a minor. However, after reapplying, YouTube has reportedly lifted the ban. According to reports, the decision was made after recent activities on the channel were closely monitored. The social media platform has allowed him to earn money on the platform again. In a separate incident, Midnight Society, the gaming studio that was co-founded by Dr DisRespect, announced that it is shutting down. The game Deadrop was being developed for 3 years but was never released. View the posts below. Why Was Dr DisRespect Banned From Twitch in 2020? Know Reason Behind American Streamer Guy Beahm's Ban From the Gaming Company.

