Google honours Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde during the US Hispanic Heritage Month by representing her through a graphical image on the Doodle on Wednesday. The image demonstrates the inspirational figure and educator in a nursing attire with her associates in the background. Born on September 6 ,1920, the Panamanian-American Nurse served as a foundational figure in creating the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN). She dedicated her life for the betterment of disadvantaged communities and supporting other Hispanic nurses.

Check Out the Google Doodle of Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde:

In celebration of #HispanicHeritageMonth, today's #GoogleDoodle honors Panamanian-American nurse & educator Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde, who dedicated her life to supporting Hispanic nurses & serving marginalized groups in healthcare 🩺 🎨 by @loris_lora → https://t.co/vTsHV3rDzW pic.twitter.com/TlIuYBWgn7 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 15, 2021

