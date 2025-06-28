In a viral video, YouTuber Kanika Devrani claimed she and fellow passengers were allegedly drugged and robbed at New Jalpaiguri Junction (NJP) while traveling on the Brahmaputra Mail. She said a stranger without a ticket entered the 2AC coach, interacted with passengers, after which she experienced a blackout—later discovering her iPhone missing. A co-passenger reportedly faced the same. Devrani also alleged police inaction, despite someone later calling her mother using her stolen phone. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a complaint, and officials are using the CEIR portal to track the stolen phone. “The incident is under detailed investigation,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway. Social media users have raised serious concerns about train travel safety. Jaunpur: YouTuber Murliwale Hausla Critical After Being Bitten by Cobra During Rescue in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

