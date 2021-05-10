A video posted by a resident of Dublin Ireland, Dr Jennifer Cassidy and viewed over 4 million times, paints a grim and disturbing picture of boys, exiting a train with their bikes, teasing girls and pushing one of them on train tracks in Dublin.

Charles Dagnall - A freelance sports commentator - expressed his disgust over the antics of the boys in the video.

I’m sure those lads would be brave enough to stand up to the fathers of those daughters. This boils my blood. https://t.co/Jvn3ii7KSk — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) May 10, 2021

