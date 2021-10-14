Amul, the Indian dairy cooperative society, on Thursday released a topical ad on the eve of the festival of Dussehra. Amul tweeted an image of its famous "Utterly Butterly" girl dressed up in traditional clothes. It tweeted, "#Amul Topical: Wishing everyone a happy Dusshera!" The festival of Dussehra will be celebrated across the country on October 15.

Tweet By Amul:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)